Police seek help finding missing Bloomington woman

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.
Destiny Palmer, 23, was last seen Thursday. She was reported missing Friday by a family member, police said.
She is described as white with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 208 pounds.
Anyone with information about Palmer’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or Bloomington dispatch at 309-820-8888.
Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!