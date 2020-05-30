You are the owner of this article.
Police seek help finding missing Bloomington woman

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Destiny Palmer, 23, was last seen Thursday. She was reported missing Friday by a family member, police said.

She is described as white with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 208 pounds.

Anyone with information about Palmer’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or Bloomington dispatch at 309-820-8888.

