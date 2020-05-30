Police seek help finding missing Bloomington woman

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Destiny Palmer, 23, was last seen Thursday. She was reported missing Friday by a family member, police said.

She is described as white with brown hair and blue eyes, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 208 pounds.

Anyone with information about Palmer’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Paul Jones at 309-434-2548 or Bloomington dispatch at 309-820-8888.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.