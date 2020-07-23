Police seek information about missing 17-year-old from Lincoln
Police seek information about missing 17-year-old from Lincoln

Kaydn Patton
ANALISA TROFIMUK

LINCOLN — Authorities are seeking help from the public in finding a missing teen. 

Kaydn Patton, 17, of Lincoln was last seen on May 15, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. He is described as white, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 130 pounds and having brown hair and brown eyes. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lincoln Police Department at (217)-732-2151.

Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro

