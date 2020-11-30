Police seek public's help finding missing Decatur woman

DECATUR — Police are requesting the public's help tracking down a missing Decatur woman.

Norma J. Crutchfield, 41, was reported missing by her family and last seen on Nov. 1 in the 1100 block of East Olive Street.

The woman has a butterfly tattoo on her right ankle and right shoulder, flowers on her left shoulder, heart on her right thigh, stars on her left foot, an animal on her left thigh, rose and vines on her right thigh and a name tattooed on her neck, according to a police statement.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Decatur Police Department at (217) 424-2711 or may place an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-8477.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

