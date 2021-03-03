 Skip to main content
Pontiac firefighters battle blaze at Bernie's Automotive
Pontiac firefighters battle blaze at Bernie's Automotive

Bernie's Automotive fire

A fire was reported at Bernie's Automotive on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.

 Photo courtesy of Jamie Geyer

PONTIAC – Firefighters were on the scene of a major fire in Pontiac at Bernie’s Automotive at 501 S. Ladd St. in Pontiac Wednesday.

The Pontiac police confirm firefighters were called to the scene Wednesday evening for a fire that has fully engulfed the business. The fire was reported at about 6:51 p.m. Wednesday.

"Multiple small explosions could be heard," said a witness, Pam Geyer.

There are multiple road closures including Ladd Street which is closed between Washington and Reynolds. Police also confirm there is a potential for inhalation hazard and explosion hazard.

Emergency crews are on the scene and advising everyone to please avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

