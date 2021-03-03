Pontiac firefighters battling blaze at Bernie's Automotive

PONTIAC – Firefighters are on the scene of a major fire in Pontiac at Bernie’s Automotive at 501 S. Ladd St. in Pontiac.

The Pontiac Police confirm firefighters were called to the scene Wednesday evening for a fire that has fully engulfed the business. The fire was reported at about 6:51 p.m. Wednesday.

"Multiple small explosions could be heard," said a witness, Pam Geyer.

There are multiple road closures including Ladd Street which is closed between Washington and Reynolds. Police also confirm there is a potential for inhalation hazard and explosion hazard.

Emergency crews are on the scene and advising everyone to please avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

