 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pontiac firefighters battling blaze at Bernie's Automotive
0 comments
breaking top story

Pontiac firefighters battling blaze at Bernie's Automotive

{{featured_button_text}}
Fire

PONTIAC – Firefighters are on the scene of a major fire in Pontiac at Bernie’s Automotive at 501 S. Ladd St. in Pontiac.

The Pontiac Police confirm firefighters were called to the scene Wednesday evening for a fire that has fully engulfed the business. The fire was reported at about 6:51 p.m. Wednesday.

"Multiple small explosions could be heard," said a witness, Pam Geyer.

There are multiple road closures including Ladd Street which is closed between Washington and Reynolds. Police also confirm there is a potential for inhalation hazard and explosion hazard.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Emergency crews are on the scene and advising everyone to please avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

21 celebrities with ties to Bloomington-Normal

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: ISU students salvage items left behind in Sugar Creek Apartment fire

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News