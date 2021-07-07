 Skip to main content
Pontiac man identified as injured in Grundy County fatal crash

BRACEVILLE — Authorities on Wednesday released details about a fatal three-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Grundy County that injured a Pontiac man. 

The crash near milepost 229.5 was at about 4:52 p.m. Friday, according to Illinois State Police. James D. Warner, 49, of St. Louis, was pronounced dead at the scene,

The Pontiac resident, 49, was one of three people transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said Warner, driving a Chevrolet Impala, drifted out of the lane for an unknown reason, through the center median and into oncoming traffic in the southbound lane. 

The crash caused all I-55 southbound and northbound lanes to be closed for about an hour and a half before one northbound lane was opened. All lanes were opened about eight hours after the crash.

