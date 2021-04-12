Portion of Cropsey Road closed for culvert work

CROPSEY — A portion of Cropsey Road will be closed through 4 p.m. Wednesday for culvert replacement.
Cropsey Road, also known as County Highway 1 or 4100 East Road, will be closed to through traffic between 2300 North Road and 2250 North Road, which is also known as Locust Street. The work began Monday and is expected to be completed Wednesday afternoon, weather permitting.
To check for updates or extensions of the road closing, go to mcleancountyil.gov/highway then click on the sub-title “Road Conditions/Closures/Construction Notices.
Anyone with further questions can contact the highway department at 309-663-9445.
