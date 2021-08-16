 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Pritzker asking for damage assessment in Gibson City

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday asked that the U.S. Small Business Administration review flood damage in Gibson City. The assessments could result in federal assistance. 

Up to 9 inches of rain fell on the region Thursday. At least 200 people were evacuated by crews and brought to the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The assessment is scheduled to start on Wednesday. Workers from the federal department and Illinois Emergency Management Agency will be reviewing damage to houses, businesses, roads and infrastructure. 

The State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield has been helped displaced residents as well. Since Thursday, the American Red Cross has provided 47 overnight shelter stays and 240 meals, the agency said Monday. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Gibson City flood recovery underway

Gibson City flood recovery underway

Crews in Gibson City are continuing recovery efforts after severe flooding Thursday forced dozens from their homes during heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Watch Now: Related Video

Taliban's swift Afghan takeover shocks Biden team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News