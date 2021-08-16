Pritzker asking for damage assessment in Gibson City

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Monday asked that the U.S. Small Business Administration review flood damage in Gibson City. The assessments could result in federal assistance.

Up to 9 inches of rain fell on the region Thursday. At least 200 people were evacuated by crews and brought to the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Middle School.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The assessment is scheduled to start on Wednesday. Workers from the federal department and Illinois Emergency Management Agency will be reviewing damage to houses, businesses, roads and infrastructure.

The State Emergency Operations Center in Springfield has been helped displaced residents as well. Since Thursday, the American Red Cross has provided 47 overnight shelter stays and 240 meals, the agency said Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.