Prosecutors: Man choked and threatened to kill Bloomington woman

BLOOMINGTON — A man arrested in Bloomington is being held on three battery charges in McLean County.
Austin L. Alexander, 24, is charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, a class 2 felony, and two charges of domestic battery, a class 3 felony.
Prosecutors said Alexander choked a woman and threatened to shoot her if anyone called the police.
Alexander was held without bond Saturday pending a risk evaluation. A bond review hearing was scheduled for May 27 and his arraignment will be June 4.
A booking photo was not immediately available.
