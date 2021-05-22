 Skip to main content
Prosecutors: Man choked and threatened to kill Bloomington woman
Police Lights

BLOOMINGTON — A man arrested in Bloomington is being held on three battery charges in McLean County.

Austin L. Alexander, 24, is charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, a class 2 felony, and two charges of domestic battery, a class 3 felony.

Prosecutors said Alexander choked a woman and threatened to shoot her if anyone called the police.

Alexander was held without bond Saturday pending a risk evaluation. A bond review hearing was scheduled for May 27 and his arraignment will be June 4.

A booking photo was not immediately available.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

