Questions remain about food-borne illness cases among ISU students

BLOOMINGTON — A spokesman for Jimmy John's said the sandwich chain isn’t responsible for a series of food-borne-related illnesses reported among Illinois State University students this year.

"The franchise team has been in continuous contact with the local health department throughout its investigation and has not received any notice that this location was the source of the community outbreak," said spokesman Jack D'Amato, in a statement.

The McLean County Health Department investigated an outbreak that happened the week of April 5 after multiple ISU students and others reported symptoms consistent with norovirus after eating Jimmy John's food.

The specific store wasn't named in the county or Illinois Department of Public Health documentation.

D'Amato did not respond to a question about why the chain was mentioned in the report. He also said an independently operated location closed around that same time period "out of an abundance of caution."

Eric Jome, a spokesman at ISU, said there also were reports of food-borne illness among people who attended an event on the quad in early April. That event was put on by a "university-sponsored student organization,” he said.

"In working with the McLean County Health Department at the time, it was determined the source of the illness was not connected to any food prepared by an on-campus residential or retail dining facility," he said.

Officials for the county health department declined to comment for this story, but provided more than 70 pages of documents about the outbreak. The reports indicate ISU students and others had test results that showed the presence of norovirus after eating at the campus event. Others had eaten at a Jimmy John’s store, according to the documents.

While most sandwiches ordered included meat, a few people sickened had ordered vegetarian sandwiches, documents show.

An ambulance was called to treat one student who became ill, the report said. Symptoms reported by those affected included severe weakness, severe abdominal pain, fever and other gastrointestinal symptoms.

The investigation included interviewing store employees as well as those who reported being sickened, according to the documents.

D'Amato said while several people surveyed who displayed symptoms of norovirus indicated they had eaten sandwiches from the shop, the evidence is inconclusive as to whether the store's food is to blame.

"Jimmy John's is committed to the highest levels of hygiene and food safety standards, and it will continue to keep an open dialogue with the local health officials to help ensure guest safety,” he said.

