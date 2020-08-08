Rain expected for Saturday evening across Central Illinois

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning Central Illinois communities of the possibility of scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon through the evening.

"Isolated thunderstorms are possible this afternoon, with scattered storms expected late tonight," the weather service website stated. "Severe weather is not expected with these storms."

Storms are expected to continue through next week with a few of the storms producing damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy downpours Sunday evening, and again Monday from late afternoon into the night, according to the weather service.

Saturday's conditions throughout the day are expected to be mostly sunny, with a high near 86 degrees. South winds should be 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 15 mph.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

