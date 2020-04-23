Rape charges against ex-U of I cop go back to 2012, involve four alleged victims

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LeROY — A former University of Illinois police officer charged with sexual assault against four separate victims remains in custody following a court appearance Thursday in Champaign County.

Jerald E. Sandage, 48, of LeRoy was arraigned on five counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual abuse and two counts of intimidation for incidents dating to June 2012. He was arrested on the new charges on Wednesday. He was charged in December with seven counts of official misconduct.

All the incidents allegedly occurred while Sandage was a member of the University of Illinois Police Department. Interim Police Chief Matt Myrick said Sandage’s police authority was revoked while an investigation was going on and Sandage resigned Feb. 27.