Rape charges against ex-U of I cop go back to 2012, involve four alleged victims

LeROY — A former University of Illinois police officer charged with sexual assault against four separate victims remains in custody following a court appearance Thursday in Champaign County.
Jerald E. Sandage, 48, of LeRoy was arraigned on five counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual abuse and two counts of intimidation for incidents dating to June 2012. He was arrested on the new charges on Wednesday. He was charged in December with seven counts of official misconduct.
All the incidents allegedly occurred while Sandage was a member of the University of Illinois Police Department. Interim Police Chief Matt Myrick said Sandage’s police authority was revoked while an investigation was going on and Sandage resigned Feb. 27.
His cases were continued until 1:30 p.m. May 1 for appearance of counsel. He did not enter a plea on the new charges Thursday because he does not yet have an attorney. Bloomington attorney Stephanie Wong represented him in the official misconduct case, for which he posted bond and pleaded not guilty, but does not represent him in the new cases.
Bond has been set at $750,000 in each of the four cases, for a total of $3 million, according to the Champaign County state’s attorney office. He would have to post 10%, or $300,000, to be released. He is being held in the Piatt County jail.
