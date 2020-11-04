Read the letter from McLean County prosecutors to police about COVID rule enforcement

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County State's Attorney Don Knapp in a letter to police agencies Wednesday said his office will review allegations of COVID-19 restriction violations "and bring legal action if appropriate."

"Since March of 2020, my office has consistently maintained that we will follow the procedural dictates contained within the Illinois Department of Public Health Act and Illinois Administrative Code should we be asked to to take any enforceable actions regarding COVID-19. Recent events have not changed our analysis," he wrote.