Read the letter from McLean County prosecutors to police about COVID rule enforcement

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County State's Attorney Don Knapp in a letter to police agencies Wednesday said his office will review allegations of COVID-19 restriction violations "and bring legal action if appropriate."
"Since March of 2020, my office has consistently maintained that we will follow the procedural dictates contained within the Illinois Department of Public Health Act and Illinois Administrative Code should we be asked to to take any enforceable actions regarding COVID-19. Recent events have not changed our analysis," he wrote.
On Sunday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that Region 2, which includes the Quad Cities, Peoria, Bloomington-Normal and Pontiac, would enter “resurgence mitigations” on Wednesday, the last of 11 COVID-19 monitoring regions under the Democrat's “Restore Illinois” plan to see the restrictions. They include a prohibition on indoor bar and restaurant service, stopping food and drink orders at 11 p.m., and limiting crowds to 25 people or 25% of room capacity.
Some municipal officials across the region have said they won't enforce the rules.
Knapp in his letter said they will review incidents on a case-by-case basis and advised that those business owners who aren't familiar with COVID rules "conduct a review of all relevant laws with legal counsel."
Knapp and McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage issued a joint statement saying no arrests have been made for alleged violations.
