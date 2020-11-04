 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Read the letter from McLean County prosecutors to police about COVID rule enforcement
0 comments
top story

Read the letter from McLean County prosecutors to police about COVID rule enforcement

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
060920-blm-loc-12naacp

McLean County State's Attorney Don Knapp stood in silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the time associated with the killing of George Floyd, during a joint rally with the Bloomington-Normal chapters of Not In Our Town and the NAACP, as well as local law enforcement departments, on Monday, June 8, 2020, outside the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts.

 LEWIS MARIEN, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County State's Attorney Don Knapp in a letter to police agencies Wednesday said his office will review allegations of COVID-19 restriction violations "and bring legal action if appropriate."

"Since March of 2020, my office has consistently maintained that we will follow the procedural dictates contained within the Illinois Department of Public Health Act and Illinois Administrative Code should we be asked to to take any enforceable actions regarding COVID-19. Recent events have not changed our analysis," he wrote. 

On Sunday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced that Region 2, which includes the Quad Cities, Peoria, Bloomington-Normal and Pontiac, would enter “resurgence mitigations” on Wednesday, the last of 11 COVID-19 monitoring regions under the Democrat's “Restore Illinois” plan to see the restrictions. They include a prohibition on indoor bar and restaurant service, stopping food and drink orders at 11 p.m., and limiting crowds to 25 people or 25% of room capacity.

 

Watch now: The latest on the ballot counting in McLean County on Wednesday

Watch now: Pritzker, health officials hold press conference on COVID

Some municipal officials across the region have said they won't enforce the rules. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Knapp in his letter said they will review incidents on a case-by-case basis and advised that those business owners who aren't familiar with COVID rules "conduct a review of all relevant laws with legal counsel."

Knapp and McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage issued a joint statement saying no arrests have been made for alleged violations. 

Read the letters here: 

jon sandage letter.jpg
don knapp letter #1 (1).jpg

New Central Illinois COVID restrictions: What to know

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: ISU history chair Ross Kennedy reacts to election and politics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News