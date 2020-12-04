Renner: Bloomington needs to rejoin Metcom

Normal Police Chief Rick Bleichner said he would be in favor of such a move.

“It certainly makes sense for all of the agencies to be under one roof or dispatched out of one area,” he said. “It makes sense when we originally did it and it still makes sense now. If there is a way the agencies can work that out, I think it would certainly be beneficial and would benefit the citizens.”

McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said he also felt the time was right.

“I think it would be a great thing,” he said. “I think anytime governments can cooperate and probably do it cheaper for the taxpayers and make it more efficient, I think that’s a great thing.”

“It was a little disheartening when they left Metcom, years ago,” he continued. “But I think at that time there was a different level of cooperation amongst leaders and I think that has improved a lot since then and I see no issues with it at all.”

Metcom Director Tony Cannon agreed.