Renner won't comment on video showing city inspector talking about Tracy Drive fire
Renner won't comment on video showing city inspector talking about Tracy Drive fire

121020-blm-loc-5tracyfire

A Bloomington firefighter breaks through a window to search an occupied apartment building that was on fire at 1920 Tracy Drive, Dec. 9.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington mayor on Sunday said he wouldn't comment on statements made by a city rental inspector on Zoom prior to a virtual meeting about an apartment fire.

Prior to the start of a Dec. 9 administrative court hearing, Gayle Price and others were informed of a fire on Tracy Drive.

Price is seen on the video asking which apartment. She was told the address of 1920 Tracy Drive.

“Oh, that’s not the right one to be on fire,” she said.

Price is then seen laughing and said, “Did I say that?”

She is reminded that the public can hear and see her comments. The subject is then quickly changed.

Price could not be reached for comment Sunday.

There are two apartment buildings in the 1900 block of Tracy Drive. Bloomington police have responded to multiple shots fired and other crimes in the block.

Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner said that he was made aware of the video, but because it was a personnel matter, he wasn’t able to comment on the matter.

The video was shared over 150 times on social media and on the site of at least one local blogger.

“I wish there were people who had real lives who didn’t worry about things like this and search for ‘Gotcha’ moments, to make themselves feel more important than they really are,” Renner said.

The fire at 1920 Tracy Drive was reported at about 7:45 a.m. Firefighters arrived to see flames coming from the back of the three-story building, and firefighters had to use a ladder to get to one resident from a balcony.

Bloomington firefighters used two aerial ladder trucks to attack the fire. Firefighters from Normal also helped.

Flames broke through the roof shortly before 8 a.m., and firefighters began to get control over the fire at about 8:45 a.m. as it reached a brick firewall that split the apartment building into two sections.

A cause for the fire has not yet been released.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

