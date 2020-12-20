Renner won't comment on video showing city inspector talking about Tracy Drive fire

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington mayor on Sunday said he wouldn't comment on statements made by a city rental inspector on Zoom prior to a virtual meeting about an apartment fire.

Prior to the start of a Dec. 9 administrative court hearing, Gayle Price and others were informed of a fire on Tracy Drive.

Price is seen on the video asking which apartment. She was told the address of 1920 Tracy Drive.

“Oh, that’s not the right one to be on fire,” she said.

Price is then seen laughing and said, “Did I say that?”

She is reminded that the public can hear and see her comments. The subject is then quickly changed.

Price could not be reached for comment Sunday.

There are two apartment buildings in the 1900 block of Tracy Drive. Bloomington police have responded to multiple shots fired and other crimes in the block.

Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner said that he was made aware of the video, but because it was a personnel matter, he wasn’t able to comment on the matter.

