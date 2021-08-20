Resource center opens Saturday in wake of Ford County flooding

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced Thursday that the State of Illinois is bringing a Multi-Agency Resource Center to Ford County on Saturday to help people recover from recent flooding.

Pritzker said in a press release that the heavy rains had a devastating effect on Gibson City, and his administration is sending multiple state agencies to provide relief and set up a MARC, or a hub where residents can obtain disaster-related relief services and information.

The MARC will be set up from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at the Kruse Center, 207 N. Lawrence St., Gibson City. Representatives from local and state agencies will be available at the center, along with support organizations, including the American Red Cross.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Red Cross already has provided 54 overnight stays and 260 meals to residents affected by flooding, in addition to disaster assessment volunteers and emergency operation center officials, according to the news release. Red Cross volunteers have also handed out almost 200 cleanup items to the community, including bleach, gloves, garbage bags and more.

Other state and local agencies attending the center include:

Department on Aging

Department of Human Services

Department of Insurance

Illinois Attorney General

Illinois Veterans Affairs

Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.