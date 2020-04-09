Restaurant employee in Normal tests positive for COVID-19; owner says workers in quarantine

“Out of an abundance of caution, we asked all the team members that had worked with (the employee who tested positive) from March 25 to 29 to self-quarantine to make sure they didn’t have any symptoms as well,” Petro said.

During the outbreak, every McDonald’s employee nationwide must pass a wellness screening that includes symptom checks and other variables before every shift.

“We’re following all the guidelines and trying to keep not only our team members as safe as possible, but as an essential workforce we’re trying to keep everybody safe,” Petro said.