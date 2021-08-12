 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Roads closed in Normal Saturday for Medici Craft Beer & Jazz Festival

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The eight annual Medici Craft Beer and Jazz Street Fair will be held Saturday from 4 to 10 p.m. on North Street in uptown Normal.

NORMAL — Uptown Normal will have road closures due to the Medici Craft Beer and Jazz Street Festival this Saturday.

"No Parking" signs will be posted starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. North Street from Broadway Street to Uptown Circle will be closed starting at noon. This includes the intersection of Broadway and North Street. Roads will reopen at 11 p.m., according to a news release. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
Watch now: Love beer and jazz? Check out this festival in uptown Normal 🍺

All parking spots on Broadway will remain open for the event, including street level parking spaces directly adjacent to the event's entrances.

A map of the road closures can be found at arcg.is/Cezqi

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

California regulators mandate solar panels for new buildings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News