Roads closed in Normal Saturday for Medici Craft Beer & Jazz Festival

NORMAL — Uptown Normal will have road closures due to the Medici Craft Beer and Jazz Street Festival this Saturday.

"No Parking" signs will be posted starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. North Street from Broadway Street to Uptown Circle will be closed starting at noon. This includes the intersection of Broadway and North Street. Roads will reopen at 11 p.m., according to a news release.

All parking spots on Broadway will remain open for the event, including street level parking spaces directly adjacent to the event's entrances.

A map of the road closures can be found at arcg.is/Cezqi.

