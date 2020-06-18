You are the owner of this article.
Roadside scams reported in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are warning residents of a "roadside scam" targeting Bloomington-Normal residents.

According to a BPD Facebook post, these scammers pose as a driver with a stranded family stuck on the side of the road and tell those who try to help “his vehicle is broken down or out of gas.”

The scammer then will try to sell fake gold or diamond jewelry to people who stop to help.

Police say this is not a new scam in the area, but reported incidents have increased lately with three called in on Wednesday.

To reach the non-emergency dispatch for the Bloomington Police Department, residents can call (309) 820-8888.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

