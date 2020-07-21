Roanoke flood recovery continues

Return to homepage ×
Stanley Beschorner hauled out trash as he helped clean out the water-damaged apartment of his grandmother, Kay Taylor, in Roanoke on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
ROANOKE — Roanoke officials are working with the Woodford County and state emergency management agencies after
last week's flooding.
Plans are being made for debris pick-up and the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Southern Baptist Church and Team Rubicon Disaster Response are available to assist citizens.
Heavy rains on July 15 saturated the area.
At least five agencies worked to rescue people from the rising waters. "At the present time there are no road closures within the Village," Woodford County officials said in a statement on Tuesday. "With the continued rain, please stay away from low-lying flooding areas." Those needing assistance can call the Woodford County Emergency Management Agency at (309) 923-6611. Photos: Cleanup begins after flooding causes Roanoke evacuations
071820-blm-loc-3roanoke
Brody Hinkle dumped water he had scooped up from the apartment of his brother, Anthony Hinkle, on Thursday, July 16, 2020, after floodwaters the night before swept through. The wheelchair ramp had been washed away from the building by water that spilled out of Panther Creek.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071820-blm-loc-1roanoke
With her footprints tracking through thick mud on the floor, Marilyn May throws away her personal belongings on Thursday, July 16, 2020, after floodwaters the night before swept through her apartment in Roanoke. May lost almost everything she owned in the flood. She was among 14 people who were evacuated by area fire departments from the flooding.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071820-blm-loc-2roanoke
Curt Fehr, left, and his brother, Tom Fehr, cleaned up B.J. Fehr's on Thursday, July 16, 2020, after floodwaters the night before swept through the welding shop at 209 N. Main St., Roanoke. Tom Fehr said that 63 inches of water had flowed through the building, just five inches short of the 68-inch record set in 2013.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071820-blm-loc-4roanoke
Brody Hinkle dumps water out of a car seat that was in his flooded automobile on Thursday, July 16, 2020, after floodwaters in Roanoke the night before swept through the apartment of his brother, Anthony Hinkle.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071820-blm-loc-5roanoke
Kay Taylor contemplated cleaning out her water damaged apartment on Thursday, July 16, 2020, after floodwaters the night before swept through her apartment in Roanoke. Taylor said she lost everything in the flood, but escaped with her life due to the efforts of firefighters.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Marilyn May is distraught as she began throwing away her belongings on Thursday, July 16, 2020, after floodwaters the night before swept through her apartment in Roanoke. May lost almost everything she owned in the flood. She had just purchased new furniture.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071820-blm-loc-7roanoke
Debris littered a bridge over Panther Creek adjacent to apartments in Roanoke on Thursday, July 16, 2020, after floodwaters the night before swept out of its banks flooding the apartments. At least six people were rescued from the house around 7 p.m.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Kay Taylor cleans out her water-damaged kitchen on Thursday, July 16, 2020, after floodwaters swept through her apartment in Roanoke. The area has had repeated flooding over the years.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071820-blm-loc-9roanoke
Stanley Beschoner, left, helped his grandmother, Kay Taylor, clean out her water-damaged apartment in Roanoke on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071820-blm-loc-10roanoke
Stanley Beschorner hauled out trash as he helped clean out the water-damaged apartment of his grandmother, Kay Taylor, in Roanoke on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
Tom Fehr sweeps mud out of the B.J. Fehr's welding shop in Roanoke on Thursday, July 16, 2020. “We’ve got all the historic floods marked on a door frame inside the shop,” he said.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071720-blm-loc-1roanoke
A man talks to a woman whose home was surrounded by floodwaters after Panther Creek in Roanoke spilled out of its banks Wednesday, July 16, 2020. Several blocks of residential neighborhoods and part of downtown were flooded up to 6 feet.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
071720-blm-loc-2roanoke
Matt Boley and his wife, Alyssa, talk to a passer-by Wednesday, July 16, 2020, after Panther Creek in Roanoke spilled out of its banks. Street signs in the area appeared to stand in about 6 feet of water.
DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH
