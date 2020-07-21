Roanoke flood recovery continues
0 comments

Roanoke flood recovery continues

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
071820-blm-loc-10roanoke

Stanley Beschorner hauled out trash as he helped clean out the water-damaged apartment of his grandmother, Kay Taylor, in Roanoke on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

ROANOKE — Roanoke officials are working with the Woodford County and state emergency management agencies after last week's flooding.

Plans are being made for debris pick-up and the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Southern Baptist Church and Team Rubicon Disaster Response are available to assist citizens.

Heavy rains on July 15 saturated the area. At least five agencies worked to rescue people from the rising waters.

"At the present time there are no road closures within the Village," Woodford County officials said in a statement on Tuesday. "With the continued rain, please stay away from low-lying flooding areas."

Those needing assistance can call the Woodford County Emergency Management Agency at (309) 923-6611.

 Photos: Cleanup begins after flooding causes Roanoke evacuations

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Decatur storm damage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News