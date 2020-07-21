Roanoke flood recovery continues

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROANOKE — Roanoke officials are working with the Woodford County and state emergency management agencies after last week's flooding.

Plans are being made for debris pick-up and the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Southern Baptist Church and Team Rubicon Disaster Response are available to assist citizens.

Heavy rains on July 15 saturated the area. At least five agencies worked to rescue people from the rising waters.

"At the present time there are no road closures within the Village," Woodford County officials said in a statement on Tuesday. "With the continued rain, please stay away from low-lying flooding areas."

Those needing assistance can call the Woodford County Emergency Management Agency at (309) 923-6611.

Photos: Cleanup begins after flooding causes Roanoke evacuations

