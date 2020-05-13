Robbery reported overnight in Normal near Illinois State University

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — A robbery was reported near Illinois State University early Wednesday, police said.

According to a crime advisory from ISU Police, a man was walking along West College Avenue near North University Street about 2:40 a.m. when a black BMW stopped next to him.

Two men wearing masks reportedly grabbed him and took his wallet and cellphone before driving away.

No injuries were reported and a firearm was not displayed or implied. The victim was not an ISU student.

Cameras in the area showed no activity during the reported timeframe. The police believe this was an isolated incident.