Robbery reported overnight in Normal near Illinois State University
NORMAL — A robbery was reported near Illinois State University early Wednesday, police said.

According to a crime advisory from ISU Police, a man was walking along West College Avenue near North University Street about 2:40 a.m. when a black BMW stopped next to him.

Two men wearing masks reportedly grabbed him and took his wallet and cellphone before driving away.

No injuries were reported and a firearm was not displayed or implied. The victim was not an ISU student.

Cameras in the area showed no activity during the reported timeframe. The police believe this was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ISU Police Department at 309-438-8631. To remain anonymous, call McLean County Crime Stoppers at 309-888-1111.

McLean County Crime Stoppers:

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

