Saturday evening thunderstorms may bring severe weather to Central Illinois, weather service says
Saturday evening thunderstorms may bring severe weather to Central Illinois, weather service says

LINCOLN— Severe conditions may accompany some scattered thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln

The weather service says "damaging wind gusts and hail" are possible concerns in portions of central, east central, southeast and west central Illinois.

In the Decatur area, rain and thunderstorms are predicted to arrive mainly before midnight and accumulate between a quarter and half of an inch. There's a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms forecast to arrive mainly after 4 p.m. while temperatures are expected to reach a high of 73 degrees during the day, the weather service says. Conditions will be much the same in the Charleston and Mattoon areas, with a daytime high of 71 degrees and a chance of rain and thunderstorms by late afternoon. 

Bloomington can expect a high around 68 degrees Saturday, with a chance of rain and thunderstorms likely after 5 p.m., though rainfall is forecast at less than a tenth of an inch.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

