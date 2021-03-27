Saturday evening thunderstorms may bring severe weather to Central Illinois, weather service says

In the Decatur area, rain and thunderstorms are predicted to arrive mainly before midnight and accumulate between a quarter and half of an inch. There's a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms forecast to arrive mainly after 4 p.m. while temperatures are expected to reach a high of 73 degrees during the day, the weather service says. Conditions will be much the same in the Charleston and Mattoon areas, with a daytime high of 71 degrees and a chance of rain and thunderstorms by late afternoon.