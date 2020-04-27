Saying thanks: Normal Police wave 'hi' to neighbors

NORMAL — The Normal Police Department "patrol parade" made its way through some Normal subdivisions Monday morning as the department showed its appreciation for everyone "doing their best."
Officers drove through the areas of Payne Place, Highland, Ridgemont and Maplewood subdivisions beginning at 12:30 p.m.
The video was shot in the Maplewood subdivision.
Residents were encouraged to come outside, wave and say hi to the officers.
