Saying thanks: Normal Police wave 'hi' to neighbors

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member



Normal Police Normal Police "parade" through Maplewood subdivision Monday morning in a show of thanks.

NORMAL — The Normal Police Department "patrol parade" made its way through some Normal subdivisions Monday morning as the department showed its appreciation for everyone "doing their best."

Officers drove through the areas of Payne Place, Highland, Ridgemont and Maplewood subdivisions beginning at 12:30 p.m.

The video was shot in the Maplewood subdivision.

Residents were encouraged to come outside, wave and say hi to the officers.