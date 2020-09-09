Search underway for Bloomington man who fell into Lake Michigan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The search continued Wednesday for a Bloomington man who fell overboard into Lake Michigan this weekend.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources identified the man as Lane Schaedel, 53. He went into the water near the Hammond Marina late Sunday.

Responders from Illinois and the U.S. Coast Guard searched the area near the Indiana-Illinois state line, but they were not able to find him, DNR officials said.

Search efforts were paused overnight Monday because of poor water conditions.

Indiana Conservation Officer Terri Millefoglie told The Pantagraph the Lake County Marine Unit was conducting a surface search on Wednesday.

The Hammond incident was the second time over the holiday weekend someone went missing in Lake Michigan. On Monday, the body of a 16-year-old girl from New Haven, Indiana, was recovered from the lake after she was reported missing while swimming with family.

Both the teen and Shaedel went missing at the lake while warnings of dangerous swimming conditions were in effect, officials said.