Section of Constitution Trail to be closed Thursday, Friday

NORMAL — The Constitution Trail will be closed Thursday and Friday under the Towanda Avenue Bridge near the intersection of Vernon and Towanda avenues in Normal.

Illinois Art Station to celebrate grand opening in Normal

The trail will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. these days, weather permitting, as work continues on the Towanda Avenue Bridge Repair Project, according to the Town of Normal. Periodic trail closures will be required throughout this project.

