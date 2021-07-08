 Skip to main content
Section of Constitution Trail to close for bridge repairs

NORMAL — Starting at 7 a.m. Friday, the Constitution Trail will close during daytime hours where it runs under the Towanda Avenue bridge, near the intersection of Vernon and Towanda avenues.

The closure is required for work on the Towanda Avenue bridge repair project, according to a news release from the Town of Normal.

Watch now: How this old boiler became Bloomington's newest wishing well

This portion of the Constitution Trail will continue to be closed on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, July 16. The repairs are expected to be finished July 16, weather permitting.

This portion of the Constitution Trail will continue to be closed on weekdays from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday, July 16. The repairs are expected to be finished July 16, weather permitting.
