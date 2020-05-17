Severe thunderstorm watch in effect Sunday night for McLean, DeWitt counties

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday for much of Central Illinois including McLean and DeWitt counties.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln reported a line of thunderstorms has produced at least one tornado south of Decatur at about 4:25 p.m. Sunday. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Counties in the watch area include McLean, DeWitt, Macon, Piatt, Shelby, Champaign, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie and Vermillion.

A flash flood watch is also in effect for McLean County.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

