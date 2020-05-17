Severe thunderstorm watch in effect Sunday night for McLean, DeWitt counties

BLOOMINGTON — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday for much of Central Illinois including McLean and DeWitt counties.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln reported a line of thunderstorms has produced at least one tornado south of Decatur at about 4:25 p.m. Sunday. There were no immediate reports of damage.
Counties in the watch area include McLean, DeWitt, Macon, Piatt, Shelby, Champaign, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie and Vermillion.
A flash flood watch is also in effect for McLean County.
This story will be updated.
