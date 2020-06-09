Severe weather threat postpones vigil in downtown Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — The threat of severe weather has forced the postponement of a vigil Tuesday afternoon in downtown Bloomington.
Stand Up for Social Justice has rescheduled its "say my name" vigil to 5:30 p.m. Thursday on the BCPA lawn. The group holds monthly vigils on various topics.
Organizers said the vigil will remember victims of unarmed victims of police violence and fight for racial justice.
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory through Tuesday night and said a thunderstorm is possible.
