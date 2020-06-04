Sheriff: Child was hurt by 'fireworks-type' device used after Bloomington rally

BLOOMINGTON — New details were released Thursday about the circumstances surrounding a man who allegedly released a "smoke device" outside the McLean County Law and Justice Center late Wednesday.
McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said the incident at the Law and Justice Center occurred after a rally featuring young people in downtown Bloomington. The sheriff's office and Bloomington Police Department on social media had posted on Wednesday that the device was used during the rally.
"A gentleman threw a smoke device into the crowd, causing some to panic, thinking they were being tear-gassed by the sheriff's department," Sandage said. He said it was "a fireworks-type device, that produced a large amount of smoke."
The 31-year-old Bloomington man, who turned himself into authorities a couple of hours after the incident, is expected in court Friday to face charges of reckless conduct, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. The Pantagraph does not use names of suspects until they have been formally charged.
The sheriff's office on Wednesday evening posted on social media asking for the public's help identifying the suspect. It included a photo of the man.
While no one was seriously hurt during the incident, "we did receive a report that when the crowd started running, a small child fell and received a small cut on an eye," Sandage said.
The group of Bloomington-Normal teenagers organized the rally outside the Law and Justice Center and a march through downtown Bloomington. About 500 people attended the event, which was peaceful. After that event ended and many people were leaving, some of the participants marched to the front of the law and justice center to continue chanting and protesting against racism.
Eyewitnesses and a camera outside the Law and Justice Center were able to identify the suspect, Sandage said.
"It was a peaceful demonstration and we support peoples' right to peacefully protest," Sandage said. "It's a shame that actors from the outside try to interfere with people's right to protest."
