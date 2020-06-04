Sheriff: Child was hurt by 'fireworks-type' device used after Bloomington rally

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — New details were released Thursday about the circumstances surrounding a man who allegedly released a "smoke device" outside the McLean County Law and Justice Center late Wednesday.

McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage said the incident at the Law and Justice Center occurred after a rally featuring young people in downtown Bloomington. The sheriff's office and Bloomington Police Department on social media had posted on Wednesday that the device was used during the rally.

"A gentleman threw a smoke device into the crowd, causing some to panic, thinking they were being tear-gassed by the sheriff's department," Sandage said. He said it was "a fireworks-type device, that produced a large amount of smoke."

The 31-year-old Bloomington man, who turned himself into authorities a couple of hours after the incident, is expected in court Friday to face charges of reckless conduct, aggravated assault and aggravated battery. The Pantagraph does not use names of suspects until they have been formally charged.

The sheriff's office on Wednesday evening posted on social media asking for the public's help identifying the suspect. It included a photo of the man.