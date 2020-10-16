 Skip to main content
SIREN REPORT: Mattoon fire crews received three calls for service within minutes
Mattoon fire

Firefighters were dispatched to extinguish smoldering grass at 9:16 a.m. Friday along the Lincoln Prairie Grass trail behind Mattoon-Charleston Ready Mix, 1413 DeWitt Ave., the same location as a brush fire early Wednesday evening. They cleared the scene by 9:45 a.m.

Firefighters responded at 6:44 p.m. Thursday to a smoke detector activation at Motel 6, 4200 Lake Land Boulevard. They found that the alarm was triggered by cooking in a guest's room.

Crews were dispatched at 4:59 p.m. Wednesday to a structure fire in the 900 block of North 20th Street. They found after extinguishing the fire that the fire had began on the outside of the residence and then burned upwards along the vinyl siding toward the roof line and attic area. The fire is still under investigation, but is believed to be accidental in nature. No injuries were reported. They cleared the scene at 6:34 p.m.

Firefighters responded at 4:53 p.m. Wednesday to an automatic fire alarm at Broadway Christian Church, 1205 S. Ninth St. The alarm turned out to be a system malfunction.

