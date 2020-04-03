Smokestack catches fire during demolition at Rivian plant in Normal; no injuries reported

NORMAL — Pieces of flammable material inside a Rivian Automotive smoke stack caught fire during demolition Friday afternoon.
The stack at Rivian's Normal production facility was being removed from the roof of the plant's paint shop area as part of scheduled demolition, said Rivian spokesman Zach Dietmeier.
While construction crew workers were cutting off the stack, pieces of material inside the stack caught fire.
"It was the kind of material that makes a lot of smoke and burns really quick," Dietmeier said. "There was no damage, but they weren't expecting it to flare up."
Parts of the plant are under construction as Rivian refits the former Mitsubishi Motors plant in west Normal.
A water suppression system extinguished the fire before the Normal Fire Department arrived at the scene about 2:30 p.m.
There were no injuries and no reported damage to new materials, Dietmeier said.
The small fire was contained to the smoke stack.
"I was told it created a good amount of smoke," he said. "It was just a dirty particulate fire. It looked scarier than what it was."
No smoke showed from the exterior of the building, located on the central-east part of the Rivian campus. Normal Fire had a ladder truck, two pumpers, a rescue rig and two command vehicles at the scene.
About 30 workers were evacuated from the plant.
Rivian has been operating with a "skeletal" crew maintenance team, with 10 out of roughly 315 employees on site, said Dietmeier.
Rivian has several active construction sites as the plant gears up for actual production of vehicles. A few contractors are on site conducting demolition.
The electric vehicle company came to Bloomington-Normal in 2016 after purchasing the shuttered Mitsubishi plant. It announced a partnership with Lincoln to manufacture a fully electric luxury vehicle earlier this year.
