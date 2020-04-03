Smokestack catches fire during demolition at Rivian plant in Normal; no injuries reported

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

NORMAL — Pieces of flammable material inside a Rivian Automotive smoke stack caught fire during demolition Friday afternoon.

The stack at Rivian's Normal production facility was being removed from the roof of the plant's paint shop area as part of scheduled demolition, said Rivian spokesman Zach Dietmeier.

While construction crew workers were cutting off the stack, pieces of material inside the stack caught fire.

"It was the kind of material that makes a lot of smoke and burns really quick," Dietmeier said. "There was no damage, but they weren't expecting it to flare up."

Parts of the plant are under construction as Rivian refits the former Mitsubishi Motors plant in west Normal.

A water suppression system extinguished the fire before the Normal Fire Department arrived at the scene about 2:30 p.m.