Snow and freezing drizzle forecasted for Saturday night, weather service says

LINCOLN — Weather officials are predicting between one to two inches of snow Saturday night.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln says snow and freezing drizzle is likely to fall in portions of central and east central Illinois between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Sunday at a 70% precipitation chance. Temperatures are expected to reach a low of 29 degrees overnight.

Conditions may cause untreated roads to be slippery due to ice, but the snow is expected to diminish by early Sunday morning, the weather service says.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

