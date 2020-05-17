Some McLean County roads flooded; severe thunderstorm watch in effect

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

BLOOMINGTON — A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday for much of Central Illinois including McLean and DeWitt counties.

The McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported several roads throughout McLean County were flooded.

"Some are officially closed with barricades, some are not," officials reported on social media Sunday evening.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

The National Weather Service in Lincoln reported a line of thunderstorms has produced at least one tornado south of Decatur at about 4:25 p.m. Sunday. There were no immediate reports of damage.

Counties in the watch area include McLean, DeWitt, Macon, Piatt, Shelby, Champaign, Clark, Coles, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie and Vermillion.

A flash flood watch is also in effect for McLean County.

This story will be updated.

