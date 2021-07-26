 Skip to main content
South Linden Street to close this week

NORMAL — South Linden Street between Virginia Avenue and Emerson Street will be closed starting Tuesday. 

Crews will be fixing a sanitary sewer in the 1300 block of South Linden. Motorists will detour to Jersey Avenue to the east or Virginia Avenue to the west. 

The closure is expected to last about three days, weather permitting.

Call 309-433-3425 for more information. 

