Sparks from power line seen before Bloomington house fire, official says
PUBLIC SAFETY

Sparks from power line seen before Bloomington house fire, official says

BLOOMINGTON — Crews on Monday remained on the scene of a house fire that displaced at least three people. 

Bloomington firefighters responded to the 300 block of South Gridley Street at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday. 

There were no injuries from the fire, but the house was a “complete loss,” according to Bloomington Fire Department Public Information Officer Eric Davison.

“When we arrived, the home was already pretty heavily involved. The fire was coming out of the rear of the structure,” Davison said, adding that crews initially went into the basement, but then “conditions to the home became unsafe,” and they retreated outdoors.

Residents of the home, which were at least three adults, left the house before the fire grew. They have moved in with other family, Davison said.

Davison said the residents saw sparks from the power line coming into their home.

“There were some sparks there, so we don’t have an exact cause, but that’s guessed,” Davison said.

Additional units were called to the scene due to the cold weather. The last unit left about 11 a.m. Monday, “to make sure the fire was completely out,” Davison said.

There is no damage estimate yet and the Bloomington Fire Department has turned the building over to the city of Bloomington PACE Division.

