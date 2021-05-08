State, federal reports show suspected cause of Normal train crash

NORMAL — A worn wheel was the primary cause of a train derailment that resulted in 17 Union Pacific Railroad Co. freight cars jumping the tracks, according to federal and state documents obtained by The Pantagraph.
The crash early on Feb. 13 created a mangled mess of crumbled boxcars and debris south of uptown Normal, with at least two cars coming to rest yards from a Hester Street apartment building. Nearby crossings were closed and Amtrak trains were diverted as crews worked in bitter cold to remove the debris field, which caught fire in some places. No injuries were reported.
An investigation into the crash is being handled by the Federal Railroad Administration, a division of the U.S. Department of Transportation. Officials have said that inquiry is ongoing.
However, a preliminary report submitted by Union Pacific to the federal rail agency identifies a wheel tread issue as the primary cause. Wheels with tread problems may not sit properly on the tracks.
Federal data shows Union Pacific has reported 12 crashes due to worn wheel tread since 1976. The most recent prior to the February derailment was in 2019.
Overall, Union Pacific has had in 67 train crashes this year.
The Normal wreck happened when the 7,698-ton train was going 24 mph southbound and “went into emergency," according to the form submitted by the rail company.
“Engineer bailed off independent brake and brought train to a stop,” the report said, referring to the braking system on the engine.
Separately, the Illinois Commerce Commission conducted a preliminary investigative report and also pointed to the wheel issue. The state agency oversees rail crossings.
The department was notified of the crash by the state Emergency Management Agency and worked with local officials to determine damage to power poles and lines, said Britney Bouie, a commission spokeswoman. About 1,500 customers lost power.
In a statement provided by Bouie, she said: “In the days and weeks after the derailment, one of the commission's federally certified track Inspectors reviewed the derailment site and coordinated with the Union Pacific and Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to assess clean-up progress and to review and provide input on possible causes. Commission staff concurs with the primary cause reported by the railroad — worn tread on a wheel.”
The Pantagraph was also provided with a 16-page inspection document with photographs of the crash site.
Robynn Tysver, a spokeswoman for Union Pacific, said the Normal derailment was because of "extreme winter weather" and snow and ice on the track that contributed to the crash.
The Pantagraph has filed multiple Freedom of Information Act requests for documents related to the wreck.
Desiree French, a spokeswoman for the federal rail agency, said the full investigative report is expected in July. She said the timetable varies for how long investigations take.
The process typically includes inspections and testing of the train tracks, signal systems, and other infrastructure, as well as the train itself.
Inspectors also review the railroads' own records concerning inspections and maintenance, as well as conducting interviews with train crews and railroad employees.
The locomotive’s "black box" data and other railroad communication also are reviewed.
Normal has sought to be reimbursed nearly $20,000 from Union Pacific for the cleanup effort.
The town reported $18,923 in overtime expenses for responding to the crash, said Normal spokeswoman Cathy Oloffson.
That weekend employees with the town water, inspections, fire, public works and police departments worked a total 287.50 hours in overtime, she said.
"The Town of Normal has a long-standing, strong relationship with Union Pacific," Oloffson said in an email to The Pantagraph. "Union Pacific responded quickly to the derailment. Normal Fire and Town staff report working with the Union Pacific experts immediately after the derailment was smooth."
Bouie, the Commerce Commission official, said: “We are very grateful that there were no injuries, and for the coordinated response effort of the Town of Normal, Union Pacific Railroad, Illinois State University, McLean County, Ameren, and all others responding in such harsh conditions.”
The Union Pacific preliminary report said the crash caused a total of $223,297 in equipment damages and $711,124 in damage to the rail track and surrounding structure.
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.