State, federal reports show suspected cause of Normal train crash

Overall, Union Pacific has had in 67 train crashes this year.

The Normal wreck happened when the 7,698-ton train was going 24 mph southbound and “went into emergency," according to the form submitted by the rail company.

“Engineer bailed off independent brake and brought train to a stop,” the report said, referring to the braking system on the engine.

Separately, the Illinois Commerce Commission conducted a preliminary investigative report and also pointed to the wheel issue. The state agency oversees rail crossings.

The department was notified of the crash by the state Emergency Management Agency and worked with local officials to determine damage to power poles and lines, said Britney Bouie, a commission spokeswoman. About 1,500 customers lost power.

In a statement provided by Bouie, she said: “In the days and weeks after the derailment, one of the commission's federally certified track Inspectors reviewed the derailment site and coordinated with the Union Pacific and Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) to assess clean-up progress and to review and provide input on possible causes. Commission staff concurs with the primary cause reported by the railroad — worn tread on a wheel.”