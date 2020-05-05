State police charge man with carjacking after incident north of Dwight

DWIGHT — A Chicago man faces multiple felony counts after carjacking Good Samaritans after an accident north of Dwight, police said.

Wanyae A.J. Massey, 22, is accused of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, aggravated vehicular hijacking-victim under 16, unlawful use/possession of weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash. He is jailed in Grundy County.

Illinois State Police said the incident began about 7:15 a.m. Monday on northbound Interstate 55 south of Gorman Road, at mile marker 224. A car and truck tractor collided and another car stopped so its occupants could help. But Massey, who had driven the crashed car, showed a gun and stole the second car. Troopers tried to stop the car 20 miles north of the accident scene, and started a pursuit when Massey refused to stop, police said.

Massey was arrested at a Wilmington marina after he crashed the car in Wilmington and ran away. Police found two guns during the investigation.

The truck driver was treated for minor injuries sustained in the crash; Massey and the Good Samaritans were not injured.

State police received assistance from Will County Forest Preserve Police Department, Elwood Police Department, Wilmington Police Department, Channahon Police Department and the Will County Sheriff’s Office.

Wanyae Massey

Massey

