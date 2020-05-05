State police charge man with carjacking after incident north of Dwight

Wanyae A.J. Massey, 22, is accused of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, aggravated vehicular hijacking-victim under 16, unlawful use/possession of weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash. He is jailed in Grundy County.

Illinois State Police said the incident began about 7:15 a.m. Monday on northbound Interstate 55 south of Gorman Road, at mile marker 224. A car and truck tractor collided and another car stopped so its occupants could help. But Massey, who had driven the crashed car, showed a gun and stole the second car. Troopers tried to stop the car 20 miles north of the accident scene, and started a pursuit when Massey refused to stop, police said.