Storm dumps more than 5 inches of snow in some parts of Central Illinois
Storm dumps more than 5 inches of snow in some parts of Central Illinois

BLOOMINGTON — More than 5 inches of snow fell overnight in parts of Central Illinois as a late-season storm moved through the state. A winter weather advisory for McLean County remains in effect until 10 a.m. Friday.

The National Weather Services says it's still possible for up to 2 inches of snow to fall in McLean County by 11 a.m., but precipitation then will turn to rain as temperatures warm up.

Knox, Stark and McDonough counties were especially hard-hit by the snow, with 5.5 inches recorded in Galesburg, 5 inches in Altona, 5 inches in Wyoming and 4 inches recorded six miles south-southwest of Avon.

Roanoke and Minonk in Woodford County each reported 2 inches. Some 3.5 inches were recorded five miles north-northwest of Peoria and 1.5 inches three miles west-northwest of Peoria.

In McLean County, Chenoa received 1.4 inches, the weather service said.

