Storms expected across Central Illinois through tonight, this weekend

Thunderstorms will move across Central Illinois today, with a slight risk of severe weather for the region, the National Weather Service at Lincoln.
The weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook for the following counties: Champaign, Christian, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Knox, Logan, Macon, Marshall, McLean, Menard, Moultrie, Peoria, Piatt, Sangamon, Shelby, Stark, Tazewell, Vermilion and Woodford.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the morning, with a more widespread area of storms moving across the region this afternoon and tonight.
Storms in the afternoon may include hail and damaging winds, the weather service said. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out.
Occasional thunderstorms are also expected through Sunday for the region. Rainfall during this period is likely to be around 2 inches. This amount of rain may cause ponding of water in flood-prone areas, as well as rises on area rivers.
