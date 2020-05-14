Storms expected across Central Illinois through tonight, this weekend
Storms expected across Central Illinois through tonight, this weekend

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
Thunderstorms will move across Central Illinois today, with a slight risk of severe weather for the region, the National Weather Service at Lincoln.

The weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook for the following counties: Champaign, Christian, Coles, DeWitt, Douglas, Edgar, Knox, Logan, Macon, Marshall, McLean, Menard, Moultrie, Peoria, Piatt, Sangamon, Shelby, Stark, Tazewell, Vermilion and Woodford. 

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible in the morning, with a more widespread area of storms moving across the region this afternoon and tonight. 

Storms in the afternoon may include hail and damaging winds, the weather service said. A brief tornado cannot be ruled out. 

Occasional thunderstorms are also expected through Sunday for the region. Rainfall during this period is likely to be around 2 inches. This amount of rain may cause ponding of water in flood-prone areas, as well as rises on area rivers.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

