Stretch of Towanda Barnes named 'Scott Bundy Memorial Road'
Stretch of Towanda Barnes named 'Scott Bundy Memorial Road'

609048a307a1e.photo_1-jpg.jpg

BLOOMINGTON — Signs were placed April 30 at the intersection of Towanda Barnes Road and General Electric Road to designate the area as "Scott Bundy Memorial Road."

The McLean County Board approved a resolution on Feb. 11 designating Towanda Barnes Road between GE Road and Fort Jesse Road the “Scott Bundy Memorial Road." Bundy, of Bloomington, died Aug. 28, 2019, while installing a road sign for the McLean County Highway Department. Bundy plowed snow on this section of Towanda Barnes Road for 13 years.

