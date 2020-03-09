The latest on how Normal, Bloomington are preparing for coronavirus

The pandemic response plan focuses on training first responders when responding to calls potentially related to the coronavirus, said Normal Fire Chief Mike Humer. This includes a checklist of questions asking if patients have recently traveled abroad, their symptoms and how many people are inside the home.

When arriving at the scene, responders will wear eye protection, gloves and gowns and give the patient a mask to wear to limit exposure and potential contamination. These precautions are used regardless of whether or not they are responding to the coronavirus or some other type of virus, Humer said.

Once at the hospital, the patient may be taken to a room that has special measures in place, such as air circulation or other procedures to limit transmission.

"We're following the same thing," said Bloomington Fire Department spokesman Eric Davison. "The McLean County Area EMS System put out some very similar information and they are basing that off the Illinois Department of Health.