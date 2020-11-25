These 5 Bloomington businesses were cited for breaking COVID rules, city says

BLOOMINGTON — Five bars were issued citations for violating state orders related meant to prevent the further spread of COVID-19.
The liquor license holders will appear before the Liquor Commission on Dec. 8 to plead their case.
The establishments are:
- Eastland Suites, 1801 Eastland Drive
- Parkview Inn, 1003 S. Morris Ave.
- Garden of Paradise, 1412 E. Empire St.
- Western Avenue Tap, 1301 N. Western Ave.
- Cheeks Bar and Grill, 1206 Towanda Ave.
Support Local Journalism
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced on Nov. 1 that bars and restaurants would have to temporarily stop indoor service, have all outdoor service end by 11 p.m., and have outdoor tables placed six-feet apart.
This comes after 12 Bloomington bars were warned last week by the city Liquor Commission that any future violations for disregarding state restrictions on bars and restaurants will result in fines or possible suspension of liquor licenses.
The 12 establishments cited for violating the required 11 p.m. closing hour and allowing indoor drinking. They were Windjammer at 2393 Stern Drive, Cadillac Jack’s at 1507 S. Main St., Killarney’s at 523 N. Main St., Fat Jack’s at 511 N. Main St., Daddio’s at 527 N. Main St., Drifter’s at 612 N. Main St., Maguire’s at 109 E. Olive St., Chaser’s at 110 W. Washington St., Six Strings at 525 N. Center, Elroy’s at 102 W. Washington St., Mulligan’s at 531 N. Main St., and Reality Bites at 414 N. Main St.
The warning was given during a special commission meeting when Bloomington Mayor and Liquor Commissioner Tari Renner ordered the 12 bars license holders to appear and be prepared to argue their case for violating state guidelines.
From the Archives: Thanksgiving through the years in Bloomington-Normal
Pikachu leads a group of balloons
Thanksgiving services set
Thank you, Thank you!
Early start
Thanksgiving Deals
November 26, before Thanksgiving
Students perform for parents
My Store
Snow watch
Be sure to attend the Revival
Sites to see
Pumpkin Pie and the Puritan Thanksgiving
Hungry Bridegroom
What is Significance of Thanksgiving 1942
Thanksgiving: 365 Days a Year
Our Three Stores Will Be Closed
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.