Thunderstorms expected Wednesday afternoon, over the weekend

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
LINCOLN — The National Weather Service in Lincoln is warning those in Central Illinois of possible isolated thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening.
"However, severe weather is not expected," the weather service website stated.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms may appear after 2 p.m. with increasing clouds. Temperatures will be at a high near 80 degrees.
Thursday is expected to be sunny, with a high near 85 degrees and calm winds.
The weather service said the area is expecting thunderstorms Friday through Tuesday, with the greatest storm chances focused on Saturday and into Sunday.
"It is too early to pinpoint any organized severe weather risk at this time," the weather service website stated.
What reopens Friday under the 'Restore Illinois' plan
MEETINGS AND EVENTS
INDOOR AND OUTDOOR RECREATION
INDOOR DINING
MUSEUMS
ZOOS
THEATERS
OUTDOOR SEATED SPECTATOR EVENTS
FILM PRODUCTION
YOUTH AND RECREATIONAL SPORTS
HEALTH AND FITNESS CENTERS
DAY CAMPS
Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!