Tire blows when plane lands at Central Illinois Regional Airport; no one injured

BLOOMINGTON — A tire blew after an inbound flight from Texas landed Saturday night at Central Illinois Regional Airport. No one was injured.

American Airlines Flight 5937, operated by Mesa Airlines, landed about 6:30 p.m. from Dallas-Fort Worth. Airport spokeswoman Fran Strebing said the pilot did not declare an emergency or have any indication of a problem until landing.

The Bombardier CRJ900 carried 17 passengers and four crew members. Airport personnel used vehicles and baggage ground equipment to take the passengers and baggage to the terminal.