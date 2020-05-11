You are the owner of this article.
Tire blows when plane lands at Central Illinois Regional Airport; no one injured
Tire blows when plane lands at Central Illinois Regional Airport; no one injured

CIRA

A pilot looks at a blown tire on American Airlines Flight 5937, which landed safely Saturday night at Central Illinois Regional Airport.

 TYLER BRANDT, FOR THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — A tire blew after an inbound flight from Texas landed Saturday night at Central Illinois Regional Airport. No one was injured.

American Airlines Flight 5937, operated by Mesa Airlines, landed about 6:30 p.m. from Dallas-Fort Worth. Airport spokeswoman Fran Strebing said the pilot did not declare an emergency or have any indication of a problem until landing.

The Bombardier CRJ900 carried 17 passengers and four crew members. Airport personnel used vehicles and baggage ground equipment to take the passengers and baggage to the terminal.

The plane was towed to the terminal building and will be repaired in Bloomington. A different plane was sent to CIRA Saturday night for Sunday morning's departure.

