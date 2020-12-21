TOP STORIES OF '20: 3 killed in Lincoln plane crash, investigation continues

The Pantagraph is counting down the Top 10 stories of 2020. This is No. 9. What do you think are the top stories of the year? Join our conversation here.
LINCOLN — Three men were killed March 3 when a single-engine Cessna 172 crashed into the southbound lanes of the interchange of I-55 and state routes 10-121 in Lincoln.
Pilot Mitchell W. Janssen, 22, of Princeville, and passengers Matthew Hanson, 33, of Pulaski, Wis., and Kevin Chapman, 30, of Urbana, were killed in the wreck, according to Illinois State Police.
The men were out to see a bald eagle nest in the area when the plane, owned by Synergy Flight Center LLC of Bloomington, departed from Bloomington and crashed around 8:49 a.m. March 3.
It was the third in a series of flights coordinated between Synergy Flight Center and Shoener Environmental Inc.
Two passengers, Chapman and Hanson, were both ecologists at Shoener; the pilot, Janssen, was the chief flight instructor for Synergy.
The Cessna 172 crashed near an interchange on Lincoln’s western outskirts, boarded by cornfields and timber to the west, and several restaurants and hotels on the east. Witnesses reported hearing a “boom” and saw black smoke billowing out of the wreckage. First responders at the scene said the plane, destroyed on impact, was engulfed in fire.
The interstate was cordoned off for several hours, but all lanes had reopened by mid-afternoon.
A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board stated that Synergy found no abnormalities in the fuel during post-accident testing.
Prior reports showed the plane traveling at 52 ground knots. The NTSB said the stall speed for flaps-up position is 53 knots and 48 knots for flaps down, according to the Cessna 172 handbook.
No evidence of low-level wind shear — a change in wind speed or direction within a short distance — was found near the accident site at the plane’s height when it turned, according to the NTSB. Additional reporting about the crash has not been released.
