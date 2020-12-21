TOP STORIES OF '20: 3 killed in Lincoln plane crash, investigation continues

It was the third in a series of flights coordinated between Synergy Flight Center and Shoener Environmental Inc.

Two passengers, Chapman and Hanson, were both ecologists at Shoener; the pilot, Janssen, was the chief flight instructor for Synergy.

The Cessna 172 crashed near an interchange on Lincoln’s western outskirts, boarded by cornfields and timber to the west, and several restaurants and hotels on the east. Witnesses reported hearing a “boom” and saw black smoke billowing out of the wreckage. First responders at the scene said the plane, destroyed on impact, was engulfed in fire.