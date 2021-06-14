Traffic detoured for Bloomington fire

BLOOMINGTON — A vehicle fire in the 2000 block of Main Street caused traffic to be rerouted Monday.
Crews responded at 11:26 a.m. and had to shut down traffic to access a hydrant.
No injuries were reported.
The incident remains under investigation.
