Traffic detoured for Bloomington fire

BLOOMINGTON — A vehicle fire in the 2000 block of Main Street caused traffic to be rerouted Monday.

Crews responded at 11:26 a.m. and had to shut down traffic to access a hydrant.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation. 

 

