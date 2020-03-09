Travelers weary of coronavirus outbreak

Dave and Pat Getz of Phoenix, Arizona, were visiting Bloomington-Normal for a wedding and were returning home on Monday. While Pat Getz said she brought anti-bacterial wipes to use on the train tray and hand sanitizer, she said she felt many people were overreacting to the outbreak.

“I’d like to be updated, but don’t like that it’s the central news story," she said. "I think there’s some hysteria about this.”

Dave added that more people die from the flu, but that never causes people to avoid traveling or entering public spaces.

Some noticed an uptick in people wearing masks on the train or speaking out more when people don't cover their mouth when they cough.

Esther Bonner of Peoria said she wondered whether she should travel, but decided to take the train anyways on Monday. At one point she asked someone if she could borrow a pen and when she tried to return it, the person told her to keep it.

“I thought about traveling today, and it wasn’t so bad today,” she said, adding that she thinks the government is downplaying the virus. "I think it's far more out of control than what they're saying because it's spreading like wildfire."