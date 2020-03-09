Travelers weary of coronavirus outbreak

NORMAL — Travel through Uptown Station isn't slowing down as Amtrak ramps up measures to limit spread of the coronavirus.
But, many passengers expressed mixed opinions surrounding the virus outbreak and their travel plans.
“I don’t think it changed my travel plans, but it got me a little scared," said Shanarie Grant of Chicago. "I’m not going to say people are overreacting because this is something that can affect a lot of people, but I’m still going to travel.
"Just be prepared.”
Grant, a student at the University of Illinois Springfield was visiting a friend in the Bloomington-Normal area for her birthday this weekend. On Monday morning, she was waiting for her train in Uptown Station.
Amtrak authorities announced Sunday that an Amtrak train may have carried an passenger that tested "presumptive positive" for coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. The passenger traveled on Lincoln Service 303 from Chicago to St. Louis, which makes stops in Normal, Joliet, Dwight, Pontiac, Lincoln and Springfield.
The train was taken out of service for cleaning Saturday night but was back in service on Monday, said Mark Magliari, spokesman for Amtrak. Amtrak stations in Chicago and St. Louis were also disinfected.
"I'm actually really scared because I work at State Farm, and even if it's a small thing, it's very dangerous," said Shreyas Mohan of Bloomington. "I think they (the government) have to create more awareness."
Travelers said Monday that while they were paying close attention to personal hygiene and disinfectant, they weren't going to let the virus stop them from visiting friends or family.
Madeline Haynes of Chicago said she planned three months for her trip to Peoria to visit a friend. She said she was more aware of her hygiene and using additional precautions, but wasn't going to skip her trip.
Frank and Diane Norris of Pekin were traveling to Chicago on Monday, but said they weren't worried about the virus. They said if people are still planning on travelling, they should just practice common sense.
“We would not take a cruise right now, I would not travel out of the country, but things aren’t any different right now," said Diane Norris. "I’m carrying hand sanitizer, but we’re not real worried about it at all."
Dave and Pat Getz of Phoenix, Arizona, were visiting Bloomington-Normal for a wedding and were returning home on Monday. While Pat Getz said she brought anti-bacterial wipes to use on the train tray and hand sanitizer, she said she felt many people were overreacting to the outbreak.
“I’d like to be updated, but don’t like that it’s the central news story," she said. "I think there’s some hysteria about this.”
Dave added that more people die from the flu, but that never causes people to avoid traveling or entering public spaces.
Some noticed an uptick in people wearing masks on the train or speaking out more when people don't cover their mouth when they cough.
Esther Bonner of Peoria said she wondered whether she should travel, but decided to take the train anyways on Monday. At one point she asked someone if she could borrow a pen and when she tried to return it, the person told her to keep it.
“I thought about traveling today, and it wasn’t so bad today,” she said, adding that she thinks the government is downplaying the virus. "I think it's far more out of control than what they're saying because it's spreading like wildfire."
Other travelers said they were wary of the coronavirus and felt as though there were more people infected that what has been reported.
"Right now, we don't know how serious it is because there's not enough test kits," said Cheri Vitez of Belleville. "I think there's a lot of people in the U.S. that has it but haven't been tested, so we don't have any idea of how pervasive it is.
"I think once people start being tested, we're going to find that it's more serious than they thought."
