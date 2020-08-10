Trees, power lines down in Normal after storm moves through area

7 Day Forecast
BLOOMINGTON — Normal Fire Department said it's received reports of trees and power lines down. The fire department warned people that if power lines are down, stay away and call 911.
Pantagraph journalists are out looking for damage.
Rainfall began in downtown Bloomington about 3:40 p.m., preceded by high winds and dark clouds. But by 4 p.m., rain in downtown Bloomington had slowed to a drizzle.
Severe thunderstorms are expected to continue to spread southeast across Central Illinois through 5 p.m., National Weather Service in Lincoln said.
An employee of the Tazewell County Health Department in Tremont told a Pantagraph reporter that she is not aware of storm damage in the Tremont area, despite the rain and high winds in that area earlier this afternoon.
3:51 p.m.
BLOOMINGTON — More than 700 Ameren customers are without power following storms Monday.
Outages are in Bloomington-Normal and Hudson areas.
Statewide, about 35,000 customers are without service as of 3:55 p.m., according to Ameren.
3:30 p.m.
LINCOLN — A 64-mph wind gust was reported at Central Illinois Regional Airport at 3:22 p.m., the National Weather Service says.
"Extensive wind damage has occurred across the northern third of the state, and the storms further south will also be capable of 60-70 mph gusts," the weather service said.
3:10 p.m.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for Bloomington-Normal
LINCOLN — The National Weather Service at 3:06 p.m. said severe thunderstorms located along a line extending from near Lexington to San Jose were moving east at 65 mph.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for Bloomington, Pekin, Normal, Morton, Le Roy, Heyworth, Tremont, Lexington, Mackinaw, Hudson, Chenoa, Delavan, Manito, Gridley, Minier, Danvers, South Pekin, Colfax, Downs and Hopedale.
"Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings," the weather service says.
Winds of 61 mph were reported west of Peoria at 2:31, the department said.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Bloomington IL, Normal IL, Canton IL until 3:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/1GQsCdNfxS— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) August 10, 2020
1:59 p.m.
Severe storms expected to arrive in Bloomington-Normal at 3:15 p.m.
LINCOLN — The McLean County Emergency Management Agency says severe storms are expected to reach Bloomington-Normal at 3:15 p.m.
"A significant history of wind damage has occurred across Iowa, and winds in excess of 80 mph are possible with this line of storms," the National Weather Service says.
The heat index also is expected to climb between 100 to 105 degrees this afternoon.
Additional storms are possible from Wednesday through Saturday, mainly during the afternoon hours.
The storm system on Sunday caused damage in parts of Iowa and Nebraska. Thunderstorms dumped 4 to 7 inches of rain on the St. Louis area Saturday and Sunday.
Storms rake eastern Nebraska, western Iowa with high winds
The storms raced over parts of eastern Nebraska before 9 a.m. Monday, bring wind gusts of up to 70 mph. The storms started in northeastern Nebraska and northwestern Iowa, dropping heavy rains and high winds, but consisted mostly of strong straight-line winds as the storms pushed south into areas that include Lincoln and Omaha, National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Barjenbruch said.
“Once that rain-cooled air hit the ground, it surged over 100 miles, sending incredibly strong winds over the area,” Barjenbruch said.
Omaha Public Power District reported more than 55,500 customers without power in Omaha and surrounding communities.
Later in the morning, the storms had moved into southwestern and central Iowa, including Des Moines and Ames, where straight-line gusts of up to 80 mph set off a number of tornado sirens. Barjenbruch said no tornadoes were reported with the storms by late Monday morning, but warned that the strength of the straight-line winds was still a concern.
“People should take these storms seriously," he said. “These winds are incredibly strong.”
The storms were expected to push into western Iowa and into Illinois by later in the day, he said.
— Associated Press
