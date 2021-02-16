Tuesday's weather-related closures for the Bloomington-Normal region

The following is a list of weather-related closures in Central Illinois on Tuesday.
Have one to add? Tell us at blmnews@pantagraph.com.
VITA Foundation Tax Preparation
Bloomington/Normal VITA Foundation Tax Preparation will be closed at Heartland Community College on Tuesday.
MCLEAN COUNTY
McLean County offices will be closed Tuesday.
VACCINE CLINIC
The McLean County Health Department COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Tuesday at the Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington has been cancelled due to inclement weather. Those who are scheduled for the clinic will be contacted to reschedule for a later date.
HEYWORTH SCHOOL DISTRICT
Heyworth School District will be observing a digital learning day due to inclement weather on Tuesday. There will be no in person learning.
BLUE RIDGE SCHOOL DISTRICT
School is closed Tuesday in the Blue Ridge School District.
LEROY SCHOOL DISTRICT
LeRoy CUSD No. 2 will not hold classes on Tuesday.
ISU LAB SCHOOLS
The ISU Lab Schools (Thomas Metcalf School and University High School) will be closed Tuesday.
RIDGEVIEW SCHOOL DISTRICT
Ridgeview CUSD No. 19 will not have in-person classes on Tuesday. Remote learning will be held.
CONNECT TRANSIT
"Due to deteriorating road conditions and the potential for drifting snow across Bloomington-Normal," Connect Transit delayed the start of service on Tuesday by two hours. "This will allow additional time for city and town employees to begin cleanup," the agency said.
Times are subject to change.
ILLINOIS WESLEYAN UNIVERSITY
The university opened Tuesday with limited in-person staffing. Offices will open at 10 a.m. with limited in-person staffing. Classes will be held at the faculty member’s discretion. Classes that can meet virtually, and employees who can work from home, are encouraged to do so.
BLOOMINGTON
A snow route parking ban started Sunday evening.
"Even if your street is not designated as a snow route, all residents are encouraged to park off the street; keeping the streets free from parked cars will allow our plow drivers to perform a more efficient and safer snow removal operation. Our priority is to keep our citizens and city workers safe and sound," the city says.
ILLINOIS STATE UNIVERSITY
Illinois State University cancelled classes Monday and Tuesday.
"All classes (in-person, hybrid, and online) that begin at noon or after are cancelled, including evening classes. Residence halls and dining centers will remain open. The Bone Student Center, Student Fitness Center, Bowling and Billiards Center, and Milner Library will be closed. On-campus COVID-19 testing sites are also closed. Only weather essential personnel should report to work. All other employees, regardless of current work location (on-campus or remote) are not required to work during the closure," the university said.
HEARTLAND COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Due to severe weather, all Heartland Community College locations are closed Tuesday. This includes the Normal, Pontiac, and Lincoln locations.
NORMAL
A parking ban is from 7 a.m. Monday to 7 p.m. Tuesday. No parked vehicles are allowed on streets.
"Cars must be moved off the streets to a driveway, garage or parking lot. Residents who do not have a driveway or garage may park their cars for free in the parking lots of the Town's parks, including but not limited to: Anderson, Fairview, and Underwood. A snow parking ban is activated to allow snowplow crews to clear the entire street including parking areas. For your safety, when approaching operating salt vehicles, stay at least 100 feet behind the equipment. It is inadvisable to pass salt or plow trucks," the town posted on Facebook.
LINCOLN
Snow plowing operations began at about 5 p.m. Monday. Snow route parking bans are in affect. Crews will start with main routes outside of the downtown and then move into residential areas. Downtown will be done last. Crews may have to return to areas if needed.