Under coronavirus scare, only 10 attendees can attend funerals, visitations, burials

Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood, who met with the state association as well as multiple area coroners Tuesday, said the new policy essentially puts a moratorium on traditional services. Instead, families are urged to invite only a small number of loved ones to a service but live-stream the proceedings via an online platform, he said.

It's possible for a funeral home to schedule 10-attendee groups to show one at a time for a visitation, he said. But such arrangements could be impractical, as might be providing masks for mass visitations.

Further, he said, funeral homes do not have the capability to delay a funeral to allow greater attendance after the coronavirus scare ends.

"They're not going to stack people up in their funeral homes for six months and have the funerals then," Harwood said.

Harwood said he hopes funeral homes will honor the guidelines for limited attendance for services.

"What we don't want is for one funeral home to follow the guidelines, then for another funeral home to say, 'Well, maybe we'll do something different,'" Harwood said.

TUESDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus and Central Illinois

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0